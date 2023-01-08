YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Suburban hosted Lampeter-Strasburg Saturday in a great York-Adams and Lancaster-Lebanon crossover matchup in girls basketball as the Trojans held serve at home.

Janay Rissmiller racked up early buckets for York Suburban to give the Trojans a first quarter lead, but the Pioneers refused to go away, with Anna Horner hitting a buzzer beater you have to see above to keep L-S close in the first half.

York Suburban kept the Pioneers at arms length for four quarters, ultimately pulling out a 44-40 win at home Saturday night.