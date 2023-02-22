YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — While the Greyhounds showed no let up, York Suburban did enough to survive at home Tuesday night.

York Suburban held off Shippensburg 47-37 in the 6 vs. 11 matchup of the first round of the 5A District III girls basketball tournament. The Greyhounds got it down to a two possession game in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans held serve to move onto the quarterfinals.

Next up for York Suburban is a visit to three seed Manheim Central for the 5A District III quarterfinals Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m. The Barons beat Warwick 47-26 in the opening round of the tournament.