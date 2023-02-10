GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — With legal gambling more available than ever before, local sportsbooks in the Midstate are preparing for a big turnout for the big game.

The Barstool Sportsbook in Hollywood Casino in Grantville just opened in March of 2022, but they’ve already seen a big influx of bettors for Eagles games on Sundays, and expect a great crowd for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

“Obviously we are going to have green beer in the event we are toasting their second Super Bowl win, fingers crossed,” Hollywood Casino Assistant General Manager Michele Collins said.

“We have some different specials that we’re doing, one of the burgers we’re offering right now is called the Andy Reid and you can either get it the Philly style or the KC style” Collins said. “So just lots of fun different things like that and small touches that will make it really exciting for our guests.”

The Eagles and Chiefs kick off for Super Bowl LVII Sunday at 6:30 p.m.