HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin’s boys had revenge and a milestone on their minds Wednesday night, beating Milton Hershey by 36 points on the Falcons’ home floor.

The win was the 100th for head coach Rick Attivo, who saw his squad avenge an eight-point loss to the Spartans earlier this season. Lower Dauphin improves to 7-5 on the year and is currently seeded in the middle of the pack in the 5A playoff picture.