Lower Dauphin closing in on new head football coach after Rob Klock steps down

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — For the second time since 2015, Lower Dauphin is closing in on a replacement for legendary head football coach Rob Klock.

Falcons Athletic Director Dave Bitting told abc27 Klock stepped down following the 2020 season after a two-year run. Lower Dauphin struggled in his return to the program, going 1-15 in that stretch.

Klock previously manned the Falcons for 14 years before leaving in 2015, making his team a fixture in the Mid-Penn to the tune of a 101-57 record.

“Lower Dauphin is searching for a new football coach,” the school said in a statement. “Applicants have been accepted and are in the process of interviews.”

The school has taken down the job posting on its website and says it hopes to approve a new head coach as soon as possible.

