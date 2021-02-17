Lower Dauphin tabs alum Josh Borreli as new head football coach

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WTHM) — Lower Dauphin saw longtime head coach Rob Klock leave the program for a second time at the end of the last football season.

This week, they brought in one of Klock’s former plays, Josh Borreli, to fill the role.

Borreli’s Midstate football ties run deep, graduating from Lower Dauphin and heading to Lebanon Valley College, where he played two seasons with the Dutchmen. He picked up his first coaching gig as a part of the LVC staff after graduation.

He spent the last four seasons at Shippensburg as an assistant and defensive line coach. He shared his excitement on Twitter.

Thanks to everyone who has shown love over the past few days! Also, thanks to the Ship Football Family for the great memories over the last 4 years. I am pumped and honored to take over as HFC at my alma mater – Lower Dauphin. Time to get things rolling #FalconPride 🏈💯 — Josh Borreli (@Coach_Borreli) February 16, 2021

Borreli will try and help turn around a Falcons program that compiled a 1-15 record over the past two seasons.