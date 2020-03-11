Lower Merion state basketball game moved to Milton Hershey amid Coronavirus concerns

The spread of Coronavirus has prompted three Philadelphia-area schools to pull out of hosting PIAA State Basketball Tournament games.

Coatesville has refused to host the boys 6A game between Lower Merion and Wilson on Wednesday. That PIAA 6A Second Round game will now be played at Milton Hershey School on Wednesday at 6pm.

Lower Merion School District was closed on Tuesday after learning that two students and a Lower Merion staff member, may have been exposed to the virus after seeing a doctor.

Coatesville did host tournament games on Tuesday.