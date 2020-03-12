Major Arena Soccer League ends season

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has decided to end the 2019-2020 regular season effective immediately due to the growing crisis surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. The league’s Board of Directors voted unanimously this afternoon to act in the best interests of the players, staff and fans of the league.

The decision to end the regular season follows the direction seen in other professional sports across North America, such as the NHL, NBA, AHL, and others along with directives and restrictions from local governments in MASL communities.

“It’s a disappointing end to an exciting regular season, but the health and safety of our players, fans and staff is paramount,” said MASL Commissioner Joshua Schaub. “It was a significant sacrifice for our owners to forego the remaining regular season games, but it was the appropriate decision considering the gravity of the situation.”

The MASL will continue to monitor developments and provide updates on the league and the status of league events at a later date