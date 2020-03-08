Manheim Central senior Will Betancourt wins state AAA title

Hard work pays off. Push yourself. Have faith.

These are cliches, but they’re also the foundation of championship efforts, like the one put forth by Manheim Central’s Will Betancourt on Saturday night at Giant Center.

The Barons senior took home his first state wrestling title by a 4-2 decision over Seneca Valley’s Dylan Chappell.

“[I’ve been] telling myself that everything was worth it,” Betancourt said of the work he’s put in don the coveted gold medal. “Every extra workout, every rep in the room that I go hard…it goes a long, long way.”

Betancourt pushed himself to a title, becoming just the ninth wrestler in program history to win a title.

Hard work pays off.