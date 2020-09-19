Manheim Central takes down Cedar Crest in Week 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- New season, new circumstances, new league. There are plenty of 'new' things awaiting the Newport Buffaloes in 2020.

The squad prepares for its first season in the Mid-Penn Conference after a 7-2 finish in the Tri-Valley League's final season in 2019. The Buffaloes finished the year with a 7-4 overall record.