Manheim Township’s Anthony Ivey climbing up national recruiting ranks

NEFFSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — In an area stocked with top-tier football talent, a gem from Manheim Township is rising toward the top.

Junior receiver Anthony Ivey has all of the makings of a Division-I product and he has the offers to match it. He has 12 offers from D-I schools to-date, and Penn State, Arizona State and Virginia Tech are currently his top three choices.

This season, he’s the lone returning starter on either side of the ball for the Blue Streaks and will be one of the go-to guys for leadership, as well as production.