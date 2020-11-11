Maryland announces eight COVID-19 cases, cancels game with Ohio State

The Big Ten football game between No. 3 Ohio State and host Maryland on Saturday has been canceled because of an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapins program.

The game will not be rescheduled. Maryland has halted team-related activities after eight players tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days.

Penn State lost to Maryland at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday, 35-19, before the Terps revealed the results of their latest testing.

Penn State Athletics told ABC27 in a statement: “Penn State football continues its preparation for Saturday’s game at Nebraska. We will continue to monitor the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff through the Big Ten testing and medical protocols.”

