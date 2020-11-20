State provides further guidance on Pa. athletic mask requirements during games

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 31: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions speaks to Jahan Dotson #5, KeAndre Lambert-Smith #13, and Parker Washington #3 during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 31, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Press Secretary Lyndsay Kensinger shared the information on Friday that athletes should not wear face coverings if the sport, equipment, or exertion level does not allow for face coverings to be worn safely.

According to the CDC it is not safe to wear masks with protective equipment, such as helmets and mouth guards, used in sports because it makes it hard for the players to breathe, and would create a medical issue where one would otherwise not exist in an athlete.

“For example, it should also be obvious that wearing a mask while swimming presents an imminent health issue,” Kensinger says.

According to Section 3 of Pennsylvania’s Guidance for All Sports Permitted to Operate During the COVID-19 athletes will be asked to work through alternatives that would reduce or eliminate the respiratory droplets that would impact others in proximity.

There are no exemptions for specific sports, leagues, teams or levels.

“We know that some people don’t like masks,” says Kensinger. “We are asking everyone to please give this their best effort so we can continue these activities and others as we all unite to fight COVID-19.”