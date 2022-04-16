(WHTM) – Last year, Tyrese Maxey could not even buy a drink legally.

On Saturday night, he left the Wells Fargo Center floor to cheers of a playoff crowd chanting his name.

It is a whole new reality for the 21-year-old, but that’s what happens when you deliver in the postseason.

Maxey led all scorers in the game with 38 points, 21 coming in the third quarter alone, and helped fuel a 131-111 Game 1 victory over the Raptors.

“I think the only thing I’m going to remember is us winning. That’s all that matters at this point. Now, it’s in my rear view mirror. It’s time to look ahead to Game 2,” says Maxey.

The perfect, polished response from the budding star wise beyond his years.

His teammates however, much more willing to dish out the well-deserved praise.

“He’s like the perfect player,” says James Harden. “He’s smart enough to know alright if he don’t have his shot, he put the ball the ground and he get into the paint and something good is going to happen. I mean he’s tremendous in that role.”

Maxey will look to follow up his spectacular performance back at home On Monday night for Game 2 with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.