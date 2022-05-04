(WHTM) – Same setting. Same jersey combination. Same result for the Sixers in Game 2.

A 119-103 loss in Game 2 felt eerily similar for Philly as they fell behind 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Among the similarities between the two contests was the rebounding margin.

In Game 1, the Heat outrebounded the Sixers 47-37. In Game 2, it was once again a +10 edge in favor of Miami as they grabbed 44 boards to the Sixers’ 34.

“I got to get in there and try to help us rebound. The offensive rebounds are killing us. Offensive rebounds, loose balls are really killing us,” says Tyrese Maxey.

It is tough to find criticism for Maxey after his 34 point outburst, 13 coming in the third quarter alone.

Meanwhile it was another tough outing for James Harden in the second half as he shot 1/4 from the field and totaled four points in the back half of Game 2.

It is a tale of two halves for Harden so far in this series:

First half – 24 points (9/19 FG)

Second half – 8 points (1/9 FG)

However, he’s not losing faith in this group.

“Things just didn’t go our way as much as we needed it to, but for the most part we’re still a confident group. We’ll go home and do what we’re supposed to do. In the playoffs, the series doesn’t start until the road team wins. We didn’t get one out of the first two, but go home and take care of business and we’ll be back here for Game 5,” says Harden.

It is still undetermined if Joel Embiid will return for Game 3 on Friday night in Philadelphia as he still recovers from an orbital fracture and mild concussion.