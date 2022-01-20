McDevitt boys, girls sweep rival Susquehanna Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — McDevitt’s boys and girls were locked into very different games with Susquehanna Township on Wednesday night, but both Crusader squads walked away from their rivals with big wins.

The Crusader girls hosted Township and the two squads trudged through a defensive battle. McDevitt was able to notch a 41-38 win to keep them healthily in the 4A playoff picture. Township’s girls fell to 7-5 in the loss and are currently one spot out of the district postseason.

McDevitt’s boys had no such problems on the road, stretching a big halftime lead into a 77-40 win at Susquehanna Township. Like the girls, McDevitt currently sits comfortably in the ninth spot in a 10-team playoff bracket.