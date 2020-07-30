Reports: McDevitt grad LeSean McCoy signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt grad and future NFL Hall-of- Famer LeSean Mccoy has found a new home, according to ESPN. “Shady” has signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth just over one million dollars.
McCoy won his first Super Bowl last season as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. The running back played in 13 games under his former head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, Andy Reid. He totaled 646 yards in his lone campaign with the Chiefs.
The Harrisburg native was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team in April.
He joins fellow future hall-of-famer Tom Brady in Tampa Bay and will play under head coach Bruce Arians, a York High graduate.