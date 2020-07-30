Reports: McDevitt grad LeSean McCoy signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) fends off Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy and his former girlfriend have reached a settlement in a lawsuit she filed against him, court records show, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Delicia Cordon filed the lawsuit last year accusing McCoy of failing to protect her from a violent July 2018 home invasion at a home he owns in Milton, just outside Atlanta. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt grad and future NFL Hall-of- Famer LeSean Mccoy has found a new home, according to ESPN. “Shady” has signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth just over one million dollars.

McCoy won his first Super Bowl last season as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. The running back played in 13 games under his former head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, Andy Reid. He totaled 646 yards in his lone campaign with the Chiefs.

Veteran RB LeSean McCoy reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per @rosenhaussports. “He’s very excited to play with established vets like Brady and Gronk in trying to win another championship,” Rosenhaus said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2020

The Harrisburg native was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team in April.

He joins fellow future hall-of-famer Tom Brady in Tampa Bay and will play under head coach Bruce Arians, a York High graduate.