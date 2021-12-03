McDevitt holds off Bishop Shanahan to advance to 4A state championship

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — McDevitt’s defense has been reliable all season and it did not disappoint on Friday night, stopping Bishop Shanahan on the final drive of the game to win 28-21 and advance to the PIAA 4A state championship game on Dec. 9 at Hersheypark Stadium.

The Crusaders scored what would prove to be the deciding touchdown on a pick-six from senior defensive end Nate Kinsey. He took the ball 25 yards the other way to put McDevitt up 28-14 late in the third quarter. The Eagles returned the kickoff for a touchdown on the ensuing possession but failed to score in the final quarter.

Offensively, McDevitt never held a lead in the first half but matched touchdowns with a 16-yard Mario Easterly grab in the first quarter and a 25-yard run by Marquese Williams in the second quarter. A missed extra point put the Crusaders behind 14-13 at halftime.

McDevitt was able to take the lead on its first offensive possession of the third quarter on a short touchdown run from Cyncir Bowers and didn’t look back, relying on the defense to vault the Crusaders into the finals.

Aliquippa will be waiting for McDevitt at Hersheypark Stadium on Dec. 9. The Quips beat Jersey Shore 41-16 in the other semifinal. The Crusaders are playing in a state title game for the first time since 2013 and are looking for their second championship trophy. McDevitt’s lone title win was in 1995.

Kickoff for the state championship game will be at 7:00 p.m.