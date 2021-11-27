McDevitt holds off wind, Lampeter-Strasburg for District 4A title

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On a night dictated by Mother Nature, McDevitt relied on a staunch Crusader defense and a third quarter touchdown from Marquese Williams to beat Lampeter-Strasburg 7-0 Friday night in the District 4A championship game.

The two-time defending district champion Pioneers made a late push, but a fumble recovered by McDevitt’s Jamani George-Heron squandered the team’s last best opportunity.

The championship is the Crusaders’ first since 2018 and McDevitt will play Bishop Shanahan in the PIAA semifinals next weekend.

