McDevitt joins list of local schools looking for opening week football opponent after cancellation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Bishop McDevitt became the third team to announce a new hole in its “Week Zero” schedule. The Crusaders, Harrisburg and Steel-High had their opponents cancel games, a result of COVID-19 impacting their foes’ seasons.

McDevitt was slated to face St. Mary’s Ryken, a school from Maryland. The school’s football season has been pushed back to the spring. This was first reported by PennLive on Friday.

“We hung on as long as we could,” said McDevitt Athletic Director Tommy Mealy. “They contacted us. We did hang on as long as we could and tried to make it happen.”

Mealy told abc27 that he has extended an offer to Susquehanna Township to play the opening week. Township’s opening week opponent is from the Philadelphia area, but that game has not been canceled.

“It’s disappointing, but we’ll regroup,” said Mealy of the recent hole in the schedule.

Steel-High and Harrisburg both had their Week Zero opponents cancel Friday, after the WPIAL voted to delay and condense the 2020 fall season.

Rollers head coach Andrew Erby says he is looking at the recent cancelations and trying to schedule either the Cougars or Crusaders.

Mealy believes that is among the few options available, given the short amount of time before the season starts.

“All options are still on the table for everyone,” he said.