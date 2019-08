BALTIMORE (AP) — Gio Urshela and Kyle Higashioka each hit two home runs, and the Yankees' long-ball outburst against the Baltimore Orioles reached historical proportions Wednesday night in a 14-2 blowout that extended New York's winning streak to eight games.

Urshela had a pair of two-run drives, and Higashioka totaled five RBIs with his two shots.It was the first career multihomer game for both players.