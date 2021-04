University of North Carolina hired Carlisle-native Jeff Lebo to join its Men's Basketball program as an assistant coach. Lebo joins his son who currently plays for UNC; Creighton is a rising sophomore.

The 28-year college coaching veteran played his college basketball for the Tar Heels. Since then, he's spent 20 years as a head coach at Auburn (six seasons), Chattanooga (two seasons), ECU (eight seasons) and Tennessee Tech (four seasons). Lebo has racked up 327 career wins as a head coach.