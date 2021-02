LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg’s girls continued to solidify their spot among the best 5A squads in District III on Wednesday night, taking down Red Land 54-13.

The Wildcats defense stifled the Patriots from the opening tip, not allowing a Red Land field goal until the closing seconds of the first half.

With the win, Mechanicsburg improves to 13-3 on the year.