(WHTM) – This Mechanicsburg Wildcats team has reached a stage that no team before them ever had.

The squad clinching their first ever state semifinal appearance in their 45-33 win over West York.

The sharp shooting of Jayden Eager and Emma Castilla breaking open what was a close game in the second half – and turning it into a cruise control victory on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats now prepare for Cardinal O’Hara on Saturday for a chance to reach the 5A Championship.