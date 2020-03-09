Messiah women rolling into NCAA Sweet 16

The number “16” is extra sweet for Messiah women’s basketball.

Messiah advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament on Saturday night, racing past Eastern Connecticut State in the fourth quarter, for the team’s 16th straight win.

The Falcons advanced to a perfect 15-0 on their home floor this season.

“We’re super pumped,” said senior forward and Camp Hill graduate Leah Springer. “[We] just fight until the end.”

Messiah trailed until the final minutes of the fourth before rattling off a season-saving 18-3 run. The Falcons will play in the Sweet 16 for the third straight season.

“It’s just a testament to these 12 women,” head coach Mike Miller. “They just keep fighting, no matter what’s going on with foul trouble or bad plays — they just keep going.”

Messiah will face Smith College on Friday, March 13.