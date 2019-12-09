Messiah women’s soccer wins national championship

COLUMBUS (NEXSTAR) — Ohio State's bid for a national championship will go through the desert while no. 1 LSU will play for the Peach Bowl in a familiar Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Buckeyes were knocked from the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings Sunday after surviving their first big scare of the season, coming back from a 21-7 halftime deficit against the no. 8 Wisconsin Badgers.