Micah Parsons added to Lott Trophy watch list honoring top defensive player in college football

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Junior linebacker Micah Parsons is among the 42 candidates on the preseason watch list for the 17th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, as announced by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy honors the top defensive player in college football who makes the biggest impact for his team, both on and off the field. The award is given to a distinguished young man who represents the qualities embodied by Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott – Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Penn State’s Carl Nassib won the award in 2015.

Micah Parsons Bio:

2019 Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year.

Became the first sophomore in Big Ten history to win the award.

2019 first team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media.

Named a Consensus All-American by the NCAA.

Was a first team All-America selection by numerous outlets, including the Associated Press, USA Today, ESPN, the AFCA, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report and Pro Football Focus.

Earned additional All-America honors from by Sporting News, CBS Sports, the FWAA, Walter Camp Foundation, The Athletic and Phil Steele.

Has six career forced fumbles, seventh all-time at Penn State.

Tallied four forced fumbles in 2019, tied for fifth in a single season for the Nittany Lions.

The four forced fumbles were tied for third in the Big Ten and tied for fifth nationally.

Earned the 2019 Most Valuable Defensive Player at the team’s awards banquet.

Was a finalist for the Butkus Award and a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award.

Appeared in 13 games in 2019, making 12 starts, and finished the season with 10 or more tackles in three-straight games and six of the final seven games.

Secured 10 tackles and registered two tackles for loss in the win over Buffalo (9/7/19).

In the victory over Pittsburgh (9/14/19), collected nine tackles, seven solo, and registered two tackles for loss, while adding a pass breakup and a QB hurry.

Recorded two tackles for loss, a sack and five tackles in the win over Purdue (10/5/19).

In the Michigan win (10/19/19), tied a career high with 14 tackles, including six solo, with eight of those 14 tackles holding Michigan to one or less yard.

Collected 12 tackles and broke up a pass in the win at Michigan State (10/26/19).

Secured 11 tackles, six solo, and tallied two TFLs and a sack at Minnesota (11/9/19).

Recorded seven tackles and forced a fumble in the first quarter in the victory over Indiana (11/16/19).

Registered 10 tackles at Ohio State (11/23/19), while adding two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a recovery.

Made 10 tackles and added a solo sack in the Rutgers win (11/30/19).

In the Cotton Bowl win over Memphis (12/28/19), registered a career-high three tackles for loss and two sacks, while also forcing two fumbles and adding a personal best two pass breakups.

Tied a career high mark in tackles with 14 against the Tigers and was named to the AP All-Bowl Team, ESPN All-Bowl Team and Sports Illustrated All-Bowl Team.

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy:

Founded in 2004 by The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, The Lott Trophy is the first and only college football award to equally recognize athletic performance and the personal character attributes of the player. Voters for the award include selected members of the national media, previous finalists, the Board of Directors of the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation and a distinguished group of former college football head coaches.

To date, the Foundation has donated more than $1.5 million to various charities throughout the country. For more information on The Lott Trophy visit: www.LottImpactTrophy.org