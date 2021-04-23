Micah Parsons hopes to be past the growing pains and into the NFL

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Former Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons spent his college career running past blockers. Now, he will hope to run past any perceived character concerns in his way.

The All-American showed enough potential in two years of college football for experts to place him as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2021 draft class. His life has not been a fairy tale and he will tell you he had some bumps along the way.

“I believe that I was a kid. I was 17-18 (years old). We all made mistakes when we were 17 or 18. I am not going to let it control me or dictate the person I am now,” Parsons said after his Pro Day on March 25.

One former Penn State player named Parsons in a lawsuit against coach James Franklin citing a fight with the linebacker. The lawsuit alleged Franklin asked former PSU defensive back Isaiah Humphries to not contact police.

The Harrisburg native had to be held back in seventh grade because of academic issues. He then turned around and graduated from Penn State in there years.

“I am not going to let something that was three or four years from now dictate who I am becoming and the father I want to be. Everyone is going to grow. I am pretty sure all of you are not making the same mistakes you were making when you were 17 or 18 or even 25. If someone is going to judge me over that, I would rather not be in their program. I know what type of person I am becoming. I know what type of father I am becoming and that is what matters to me,” Parsons said.

Parsons caught up with our sister station WHTM in Harrisburg to talk about how that experience changed his life.

Parsons is a consensus first-round draft pick. It is unclear where he will land as a pro, but it is clear he left a mark at Penn State.