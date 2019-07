ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Skaggs' No. 45 jersey still hung prominently over his locker in the visiting clubhouse after the Los Angeles Angels wrapped up their first series since the 27-year-old pitcher's death.

While the grieving Angels lost 9-2 in the finale against the Rangers in the Fourth of July game that Skaggs had been scheduled to start, Los Angeles took the first two games during the series after he was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Texas.