Michigan State hires new football coach

by: Devin Jackson

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Colorado head coach Mel Tucker looks on before the start of their NCAA college football game against Utah, in Salt Lake City. A person familiar with the decision says Colorado coach Mel Tucker has agreed to lead Michigan State’s football program. The person spoke Wednesday morning, Feb. 12, 2020, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been announced. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WTAJ) — Michigan State has announced their signing of a new head coach.

The Spartans have hired Mel Tucker, who was previously the head coach for the University of Colorado.

Tucker has a bevy of experience, from serving as the interim head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011, to being the defensive coordinator for Georgia from 2016-2018. Tucker began us career coaching under Nick Saban as a graduate assistant in 1997.

He replaces Mark Dantonio, who coached the Spartans for 13 seasons. Tucker went 5-7 in his lone season as the Colorado Buffaloes head coach.

