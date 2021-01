Penn State men’s hockey saw its four-game win streak snapped at Michigan State Monday.

Coming off a tight win Sunday, the Nittany Lions fell 5-1 to the Spartans Monday afternoon.

Alex Limoges scored the lone goal for Penn State. His power-play goal tied a Penn State record for power-play goals in a career.

Penn State dropped to 4-6 overall and will next play at Ohio State Friday and Saturday.

