Mid-Penn Conference to delay start of winter sports competition in Central PA

The 37 schools in the Mid-Penn Conference can start practice on time, but will have to wait an extra week for their first games. The conference deciding it will delay the start of winter sports competition to December 18th.

Teams were originally scheduled to begin practice on Friday, November 20th; that has not changed. Winter competition was set to begin on December 11th, which has been moved to December 18th with league games beginning on January 4th.

Schools will be allowed to play conference and non-conference opponents. Basketball and wrestling teams will be capped at 18 games this season. There will be no Mid-Penn Conference swim meet or basketball championship this 2020-21 season.

In a statement, MPC President Mike Montedoro says “Local school boards still have the final say as to whether their school participates. It is the intent of the MPC to begin the winter sports season on the dates above with each school following their Health & Safety plan. The health and safety of our conference schools, student-athletes, staffs, and communities are of the utmost importance.”

Due to ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, some Mid-Penn schools have moved to all virtual classes, such as Carlisle. Greencastle-Antrim announced last Friday that it would not field a high school or middle school wrestling team. Susquehanna Township School District announced it will move to all virtual learning through January 11th, although winter sports will continue during the transition.

The schools that fall under the Mid-Penn Conference are Altoona, Big Spring, Bishop McDevitt, Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Central Dauphin, Central Dauphin East, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, Greencastle-Antrim, Halifax, Harrisburg, Hershey, James Buchanan, Juniata, Line Mountain, Lower Dauphin, Mechanicsburg, Middletown, Mifflin County, Milton Hershey, Newport, Northern, Palmyra, Red Land, Shippensburg, State College, Steel-High, Susquehanna Township, Susquenita, Trinity, Upper Dauphin, Waynesboro and West Perry.

The Mid-Penn Conference was formed in 1982, and is the largest conference in District III.