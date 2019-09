Mid-State Radio Reporter’s Ties to Boston Bruins Legendary Announcer

(June 3)

WHEN ABC27’S GREGG MACE WAS IN HIGH SCHOOL HE WAS A BIG BOSTON BRUINS FAN AND HIS FAVORITE PLAYER IS STILL MY FAVORITE PLAYER NUMBER FOUR BOBBY ORR

GREGG WOULD LISTEN TO THE GAMES ON WBZ RADIO IN BOSTON. A STATION YOU COULD HEAR ALL OVER THE EAST COAST.

AND HE’D LISTEN TO BOSTON LEGEND FRED CUSICK DO THE PLAY BY PLAY. HE NEVER MET HIM, BUT HE WAS ONE OF THE PEOPLE WHO INSPIRED HIM TOWARD BROADCASTING.

ALMOST 50 YEARS AGO, CUSICK WAS CALLING THE STANLEY CUP FINALS BETWEEN THE SAME TWO TEAMS PLAYING NOW ST LOUIS AND BOSTON. AND HE CALLED ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS GOALS IN HOCKEY HISTORY.

THE LATE BRUINS ANNOUNCER HAS A VERY STRONG TIE TO THE MID-STATE. HIS GRANDDAUGHTER MARIE IS A RADIO REPORTER WITH WITF AND STATE WIDE PUBLIC BROADCASTING STATIONS.