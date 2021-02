HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown’s boys continue to make their case as one of the strongest teams in the Mid-Penn Conference this winter, beating Lower Dauphin 50-41 on Thursday night for the team’s eighth straight win.

Coming into the game, both the Blue Raiders and the Falcons ranked second in the District III power rankings in Classes 4A and 5A, respectively.

Middletown will travel to East Pennsboro next on Friday night.