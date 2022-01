MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The unbeaten streak for Middletown’s boys to start the year was extended to 12 games on Monday night, as the Blue Raiders pulled away from Gettysburg for a 60-39 win.

Through Monday, Middletown is one of just five remaining unbeaten boys squads in District III and the only perfect team in the 4A picture.

The Blue Raiders will take the floor again Wednesday night when they travel to East Pennsboro.