MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown’s football program has been one of the most successful in the state over the past handful of seasons under former head coach Brett Myers.

On Monday, Scott Acri was named the man in charge of continuing the Blue Raiders’ standard. Acri comes to Middletown from Susquenita, where he was also the head football coach. He’s a Red Land High School graduate.