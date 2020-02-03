Midstate ties headline Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs made franchise history in Miami on Sunday night, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54.

A late comeback win brought the team its first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

The night was a memorable one for everybody donning the Red and Yellow, including a few folks with ties to the Midstate.

Kansas City running back LeSean McCoy is a Harrisburg native and attended Bishop McDevitt High School. Now in his 11th pro season, McCoy ran for almost 500 yards in 13 games. McCoy was listed as inactive on Sunday and did not play, but will receive his first Super Bowl ring.

Carlisle native Rick Burkholder is the team’s Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance. He followed head coach Andy Reid to Kansas City from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012. Burkholder shared this photo with the Lombardi trophy:

The Chiefs’ Vice President of Security, Jeff Miller, is a Central Dauphin graduate and is a former commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. Miller joined the Chiefs in 2018.

It was a special night for all of the local representatives, all winning the big game for the first time.