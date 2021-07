HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend, the Penn FC U17 girl’s soccer team will embark on a trip years in the making.

The girls closed out the month of June with a regional crown to earn a berth in the national championships, held in Florida. The matches will run through the next week.

According to youthsoccerrankings.us, the team enters the tournament with the nation’s top ranking.