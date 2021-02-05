Milton Hershey athletics fixture Bob Guyer retires, Mark Zerbe chosen to lead Spartans

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — As Milton Hershey’s athletic programs await their return to play, they’re learning to make adjustments in a calendar riddled by the pandemic. When virus restrictions lift and the Spartans return to action, they will have to adjust to life without one of their most important and most beloved figures.

Longtime teacher, football coach and athletic director Bob Guyer has retired after 38 years of working at the school.

According to Guyer and Milton Hershey, his retirement began February 1 and head boys basketball coach Mark Zerbe will take the reigns.

Guyer spent the last five years as the school’s Athletic Director. Before that, he set program records in his 25 years as the head football coach. He stepped down as coach with the most wins in school history, notching four Mid-Penn Conference titles and six district playoff appearances. His contributions landed him in the MHS Hall of Fame, as well as the PA Sports Hall of Fame.

But, despite all of his successes on the field and as the head of the athletic department, he’s best remembered for his loving and friendly nature.

Bob has been a tremendous coach, athletic director, and mentor to hundreds of our students over the last 40 years. He did it all with humility and integrity. The entire MHS community is forever grateful for Bob and his contributions—on and off the field. He’ll always be a Spartan. -Milton Hershey School president Peter Gurt

Guyer says, despite retiring, he will still be hanging around the school facilities when sports resume at the school.

In the meantime, Mark Zerbe is beginning his new role as Athletic Director.

“I know Mark’s going to do a great job,” Guyer said of his successor.

Zerbe will still coach the boys basketball team.