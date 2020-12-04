Milton Hershey opts out of winter sports season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After becoming the first high school in the Midstate to opt out of the fall sports season, Milton Hershey has become the first to do so for the winter season, according to its website.

Milton Hershey has made the decision in response to the continued rise in coronavirus cases around the area. The school posted this release on its website:

In prioritizing the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff, Milton Hershey School will not participate in 2020-21 winter sports. As a residential school that cares for approximately 2,000 students on campus, it is critical that we take a proactive approach to safeguarding our school community. MHS will explore opportunities for student-athletes to continue skill development in alignment with our school’s Health and Safety Plan.

In the fall, school officials told abc27 they hoped to return to athletics for the winter season. After the fall cancelation, Harrisburg also put a halt to the sports calendar before opting back in.