(KHON) – Victoria Lee, a mixed martial arts prodigy and younger sister of current ONE Championship champions Angela and Christian Lee, has died at the age of 18.

Lee’s death, which occurred on Dec. 26, 2022, was announced on Angela Lee’s personal Instagram account on Saturday morning. The cause of death was not disclosed at the time of the announcement.

As a wrestler at Mililani High School, Lee won an HHSAA championship in the 117-pound weight class in 2020. She signed her first professional mixed martial arts contract later that year at the age of 16, joining her two older siblings at ONE.

Lee went 3-0 as a professional, winning all three of her fights in 2021. All three fights were finished by Lee using different methods.

Her pro debut was a victory over Sunisa Srisan via rear-naked choke on Feb. 26, 2021. She followed that with an armbar submission over Wang Luping in the first round of a fight that took place on July 30, 2021. Lee then finished off a dominant 2021 with a TKO over Victoria Souza in the second round of a Sept. 24 bout. All three of her ONE fights took place in Singapore.

After not fighting in 2022, Lee was set to take on Zeba Bano on Jan. 14, 2023, at ONE on Prime Video 6 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lee seemed to be on a fast track to MMA stardom, a path that was cultivated by her parents, Ken and Jewelz, as well as siblings Christian, younger brother Adrian, and Angela and her husband, Bruno Pucci, who also competes in ONE Championship.

At her young age, Victoria Lee was considered to be an MMA phenom. She finishes her career undefeated, though it ended far sooner than fans of the sport thought it would.