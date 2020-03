Major League Baseball is lending a financial hand to the minors, the league announced Thursday.

Minor league players will receive compensation, a lump sum totaling the amount players would have earned though the first day of the season, April 8.

The MLB communications team’s Twitter released a full statement:

A league-wide initiative has been announced for Minor League players to receive compensation between now and the scheduled start of the Minor League season. @MLB will continue to work with all 30 Clubs on the development of an industry-wide plan for compensation beyond 4/8. pic.twitter.com/Ck8Lv9uuzp — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) March 19, 2020

Both the major and minor leagues have been postponed until further notice.