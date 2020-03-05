Mr. PA Football finalists announced

Sports Recruiters.com, presenter of the Mr. PA Football annual awards, announces the conclusion of the tenth annual competition with a total of 772 nominations.

President /CEO Wayde Marsico, said, “We would like to thank the 148,000 people who voted for these outstanding young student-athletes.” “Sports Recruiters.com is especially proud that Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi is the keynote speaker and will be presenting the awards to the winners in Harrisburg, PA this Saturday night,” said Marsico.

Small School Class 1A-3A

Finalists

Dominic Deluca 2020 QB/S Wyoming Area

Gaige Garcia 2020 RB Southern Columbia & Michigan

Jose Lopez 2020 RB/CB Middletown & Albany

Julian Fleming 2020 WR/CB Southern Columbia & Ohio State

Macklin Ayers 2020 ATH/QB/LB Upper Dauphin & Dartmouth

Tyler Elsdon 2020 LB/FB North Schuylkill & Penn State

Big School Class 4A-6A

Finalists

Evan Simon 2020 QB Manheim Central & Rutgers

Noah Palm 2020 QB/ATH/S Cocalico & New Hampshire

Ricky Ortega 2020 QB Coatesville & Villanova

Will Howard 2020 QB Downingtown West & Kansas Sate

Jaheim Morris 2020 RB Cedar Cliff & Millersville

Marvin Harrison, Jr. 2021 WR St. Joseph’s Prep

2019 Mr. PA Football Lineman Award Winner Big School Class 4A-6A

Nicholas Dawkins 2020 OT/DT Parkland & Penn State

2019 Mr. PA Football Lineman Award Winner Small School Class 1A-3A

Dayon Hayes 2020 DT/DE Westinghouse & Pitt

The 2020 Mr. PA football awards banquet is this Saturday night at the Best Western Premier in Harrisburg, PA. For more details, click on www.mrpafootball.com.