Mr. PA Football finalists announced

Sports Recruiters.com, presenter of the Mr. PA Football annual awards, announces the conclusion of the tenth annual competition with a total of 772 nominations.

President /CEO Wayde Marsico, said, “We would like to thank the 148,000 people who voted for these outstanding young student-athletes.”  “Sports Recruiters.com is especially proud that Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi is the keynote speaker and will be presenting the awards to the winners in Harrisburg, PA this Saturday night,” said Marsico.

Small School Class 1A-3A

Finalists

Dominic Deluca          2020        QB/S               Wyoming Area

Gaige Garcia               2020        RB                   Southern Columbia & Michigan

Jose Lopez                  2020        RB/CB              Middletown & Albany

Julian Fleming            2020        WR/CB             Southern Columbia & Ohio State

Macklin Ayers            2020        ATH/QB/LB     Upper Dauphin & Dartmouth

Tyler Elsdon                2020        LB/FB             North Schuylkill & Penn State

Big School Class 4A-6A

Finalists

Evan Simon                 2020         QB                 Manheim Central & Rutgers

Noah Palm                  2020         QB/ATH/S     Cocalico & New Hampshire

Ricky Ortega               2020         QB                  Coatesville & Villanova

Will Howard               2020         QB                  Downingtown West & Kansas Sate

Jaheim Morris            2020         RB                   Cedar Cliff & Millersville

Marvin Harrison, Jr.  2021         WR                  St. Joseph’s Prep

2019 Mr. PA Football Lineman Award Winner Big School Class 4A-6A

Nicholas Dawkins      2020          OT/DT          Parkland & Penn State

2019 Mr. PA Football Lineman Award Winner Small School Class 1A-3A

Dayon Hayes              2020         DT/DE           Westinghouse & Pitt

The 2020 Mr. PA football awards banquet is this Saturday night at the Best Western Premier in Harrisburg, PA.  For more details, click on www.mrpafootball.com.

