Pocono Raceway encouraged by new 50 percent capacity limit for outdoor events

FILE – Crew members are visible under a COVID-19 alert sign as they push the car of Christopher Bell through the garage area before a scheduled NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Long Pond, Pa. NASCAR will not grant COVID-19 relief during the playoffs which means a positive coronavirus test will end a drivers’ championship bid. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

When NASCAR rolls into Pocono Raceway in June, tens of thousands of fans could be in the stands thanks to new COVID-19 mitigation guidelines starting April 4.

On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced updated mitigation guidelines impacting indoor and outdoor events. These guidelines allow for 50 percent of maximum occupancy for outdoor events, regardless of venue size.

According to the order, “maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.”

“This is incredible news for our beloved fans and we cannot wait to see fans back at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ this summer,” said Pocono Raceway spokesperson Kevin Heaney in a statement.

When NASCAR returned to Pocono Raceway in June 2020, fans were not allowed to attend the races that weekend.

Heaney could not provide a total capacity figure to abc27, as the privately owned track says it “[does] not share propriety information related to this subject publicly.”

“The health and safety of our guests remains a top priority,” said Pocono Raceway’s statement. “We will work with the Wolf administration, health officials and NASCAR to ensure the necessary recommendations and protocols are met prior to our June 25-27 race weekend.”

Pocono’s race weekend begins on Friday, June 25 with an ARCA race. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series will race on Saturday, June 26. The weekend is capped off by a doubleheader race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, followed by a second NASCAR Cup Series Race.