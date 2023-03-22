Spectators at the Masters have noticed something missing from this year’s concessions offerings. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

(WHTM) – Augusta National hosted the first Masters Tournament 89 years ago on March 22, 1934.

Bobby Jones and Clifford Robert came together and proposed an annual golf tournament at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga.

The Masters was originally named Augusta National Invitation Tournament when it started in 1934 after Jones declined Robert’s request that it should be named the Masters Tournament.

In 1939 the name would be officially changed to the Masters Tournament. Beginning in April 1940 the Masters would be played each year in the first full week of that month.

Horton Smith would win the first Masters Tournament finishing four under par. Smith would also go on to win the 1936 Masters. Bobby Jones, founder of the Masters, would struggle in the first tournament finishing ten shots behind Smith.

Considered today as one of the four majors in golf, it is the only major played at the same location every year.

Winners of the Masters would begin receiving a green jacket in 1949 and since 1961, they would get their names engraved on the Masters Trophy. The winner is also granted automatic invites to the three other majors, given a gold medal, and a lifetime invitation to the Masters.