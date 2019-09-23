Antonio Brown is going back to school, taking online classes

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots released Brown on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Antonio Brown is going back to school.

Central Michigan University spokeswoman Heather Smith said Monday that Brown began taking online courses last week, adding he is not attending classes on campus.

Brown played for the Chippewas from 2007 to 2009 before Pittsburgh drafted him in 2010. In March, the Steelers traded the four-time Pro Bowl receiver to Oakland, which released him before he played in a game. New England gave Brown another chance, but it did not last long; the team cut him last week after one game.

Days after the Patriots signed him, a former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing Brown of rape. The team also learned he tried to intimidate a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. He denies the allegations.

The exiled Brown took to Twitter on Sunday, saying he will not be playing in the NFL anymore.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL