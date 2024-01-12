ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a contract extension with general manager Alex Anthopoulos that will keep him with the six-time reigning NL East champions through the 2031 season.

The team announced the deal Friday, locking up the GM who oversaw a World Series championship in 2021 and has been responsible for securing long-term contracts with many of top players.

Anthopoulos was hired by the Braves after the 2017 season, when the organization had endured four straight losing seasons and was mired in a scandal over international signings. His predecessor, John Coppolella, was initially banned for life by Major League Baseball, though the penalty was lifted a year ago.

With Anthopoulos at the helm, the Braves began their run of division titles in 2018. This past season, Atlanta won a big league-best 104 games before being knocked off for the second year in a row by Philadelphia in the NL Division Series.

The 46-year-old Anthopoulos thanked Braves CEO Terry McGuirk “for his continued support and trust.”

“The Braves are an incredible organization to be a part of, and I’m proud of the success we’ve achieved together,” Anthopoulos said in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead baseball operations and to strive to bring another World Series to Atlanta.”

His previous contract with the Braves was announced in February 2020 and was to have run through the 2024 season.

Anthopoulos has constructed a roster that appears set up for the long haul. The core of the team, led by NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., has been signed to multiyear deals, many considerably favorable to the team.

Acuña, who became the first player in MLB history with 40 homers and 70 stolen bases in a season, has a contract with club options that could keep him in Atlanta through 2028. Others are tied to the Braves even longer, including third baseman Austin Riley, center fielder Michael Harris II, first baseman Matt Olson, starting pitcher Spencer Strider and catcher Sean Murphy.

Anthopoulos was praised for his moves ahead of the 2021 trade deadline, which essentially brought a whole new outfield to the Braves at little cost. Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall and Joc Pedersen played pivotal roles Atlanta’s first World Series title since 1995.

“Alex and I have enjoyed a wonderful working relationship, and I look forward to that continuing for many years to come,” McGuirk said. “I have been around this game a very long time and know that Alex’s track record of success is truly something special. There is simply no one better in the business.”

McGuirk said the extension gives Anthopoulos “the runway to make long-term decisions and the opportunity to continue his track record of assembling teams that are perennial contenders.”

“I have the utmost confidence in his ability to deliver championship baseball for our fans well into the future,” McGuirk added.

Before joining the Braves, Anthopoulos spent six seasons as general manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and two seasons as vice president of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

