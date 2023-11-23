BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California basketball coach Mark Madsen says Fardaws Aimaq, whose parents are Afghan refugees, was called “a terrorist” by a heckling fan after a game against UTEP this week in the SoCal Challenge.

“Throughout and after Monday’s game, Fardaws Aimaq was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan, including being called a terrorist,” Madsen said Wednesday night after the Bears lost to Tulane in the tournament. “I have asked the SoCal Challenge tournament director that a formal investigation be conducted and that this fan be barred from the premises.”

SoCal Challenge officials said Thursday that it has begun an internal investigation and has briefed security to strictly enforce the policy prohibiting the use of profanity, derogatory comments or other intimidating actions by fans directed at athletes, officials or team representatives, according to ESPN.

Aimaq went into the bleachers to confront the heckling fan, hovering over him and pointing a finger at his face, in an exchange that lasted about 10 seconds after the loss to UTEP in San Juan Capistrano, California.

“Fardaws and I had an important conversation (Wednesday) about how he needs to maintain his composure regardless of what takes place in a game or what is said to him directly,” Madsen said. “I am disturbed that Fardaws was allegedly on the receiving end of such language, and I’m disappointed that he confronted this fan in the stands.

“Fardaws understands my expectations for how he as a student-athlete conducts himself. The consequences related to this situation will be managed internally.”

The 6-foot-11 Aimaq is averaging 17.2 points and 9.7 rebounds in his first season at Cal. He transferred from Texas Tech after playing at Utah Valley, where he also played for Madsen, and Mercer.

Aimaq attended Steveston-London Secondary School, a public high school in Richmond, British Columbia. His family made Canada home after fleeing the Soviet war in Afghanistan more than 30 years ago.

Cal plays San Diego State on Saturday in San Juan Capistrano.

