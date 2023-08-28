Patrick Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP, a two-time Super Bowl MVP and has led the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC championship game five straight seasons.

Any poll that ranks players has to start with No. 15. Mahomes was a unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among quarterbacks.

A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at QB, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts each received second-place votes. Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was named on seven ballots. Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence and Lamar Jackson also received votes.

1. PATRICK MAHOMES, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes had another spectacular season despite losing star receiver Tyreek Hill. He received 49 of 50 first-place votes for AP All-Pro and 48 of 50 for AP NFL MVP. If any player has a chance to challenge Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings, it’s Mahomes. He only turns 28 next month and the Chiefs are built to keep winning. Mahomes and coach Andy Reid are a perfect fit together.

2. JOE BURROW, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow edged Allen for the No. 2 spot by one point despite being left off two ballots due to his calf injury. Burrow got five second-place votes. He’s led the Bengals to the AFC championship game against Mahomes and the Chiefs two years in a row, winning one. Burrow beat Mahomes on the road in the playoffs in 2022 and led the Bengals to a victory over Allen and the Bills on the road in the AFC divisional round last season.

3. JOSH ALLEN, Buffalo Bills: Allen was named on every ballot, getting votes in every spot from Nos. 2-5. Allen is the only QB in NFL history with three straight seasons throwing 25 touchdown passes and rushing for five scores. Allen has led the Bills to three straight AFC East titles but Buffalo has lost in the divisional round the last two seasons.

4. AARON RODGERS, New York Jets: Rodgers had a disappointing season to finish his career in Green Bay after winning consecutive MVP awards in 2020-21. The 39-year-old future Hall of Famer has been rejuvenated in New York. He’ll become a folk hero if he can lead the Jets to a Super Bowl for the first time since Broadway Joe Namath.

5. JALEN HURTS, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts had a breakout season in 2022, finishing runner-up to Mahomes for AP NFL MVP and third behind Justin Jefferson and Mahomes for AP Offensive Player of the Year. Hurts had a spectacular Super Bowl but the Eagles lost to Mahomes and the Chiefs 38-35. Hurts, who was selected on six of nine ballots, finished one point behind Rodgers for fourth place.

___

