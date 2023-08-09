PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Lorenzen has thrown a no-hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Washington Nationals.

The right-hander has struck out five and walked four in the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen was an All-Star this season for Detroit before the Phillies acquired him at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer. He promptly threw a season-high eight innings of two-run ball in his Phillies debut last week against Miami.

Lorenzen spent much of his career as a reliever for the Reds, but he’s been exclusively a starter for the Tigers and Los Angeles Angels the past couple seasons.

Houston’s Framber Valdez threw a no-hitter against Cleveland on Aug. 1. It was the third no-hitter in the majors this season. New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán pitched a perfect game at Oakland on June 28, and Matt Manning, Alex Lange and Jason Foley of Detroit threw a combined no-no against Toronto on July 8.

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Weston Wilson homered in his first major league plate appearance. Right fielder Nicholas Castellanos hit two home runs, the second being the 200th home run of his career.

